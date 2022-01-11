With Jim Harbaugh's name being associated with nearly every head coaching vacancy in the NFL - and one that's not even open yet - one sportsbook is offering odds on where the current Michigan coach might land.
The shortest odds belong to his former stopping grounds, as the longtime Bears quarterback is being offered at +550 by SportsBetting.ag to replace Matt Nagy in Chicago. That's second only behind former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
Multiple outlets reported the Bears attempted to engage Harbaugh when Nagy, then offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, was hired by general manager Ryan Pace and approved by the team's ownership before the 2018 season.
Nagy and Pace were fired on Monday.
Longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman told the "Rich Eisen Show" that Harbaugh has "really positive feelings" toward the organization, but rated the expected opening with the Las Vegas Raiders as the best fit for the Wolverines' head coach.
However, the Las Vegas job won't be available for at least another week with the Raiders reaching the playoffs under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
Harbaugh played quarterback for the Bears from 1987-93. He was quarterbacks coach of the Raiders for two seasons (2002-03) when the franchise was in Oakland.
He also has a natural tie to the Miami Dolphins, with owner Stephen Ross a Michigan alum and significant benefactor.
Chatter of Harbaugh going to South Florida ramped up when Ross fired Brian Flores on Monday. However, Ross quickly nixed those rumors, saying "I'm not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there."
SportsBetting.ag is still offering +1200 odds on Harbaugh bolting for the Dolphins. Those are longer odds than the +1000 he is being offered at to be hired by the Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings.
The only current opening Harbaugh doesn't have odds for at the sportsbook is with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Harbaugh, 58, took a pay cut prior to the 2021 season and led Michigan to the College Football Playoff as Big Ten champions. But he has NFL coaching experience, including a Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers.
He was 44-19-1 with the 49ers from 2011-14.
Next Head Coach Odds (SportsBetting.ag)
Next Bears Head Coach
Doug Pederson: +500
Jim Harbaugh: +550
Brian Daboll: +600
Eric Bieniemy: +700
Leslie Frazier: +700
Brian Flores: +1000
Josh McDaniels: +1000
Pat Fitzgerald: +1000
Byron Leftwich: +1200
Kellen Moore: +1200
Ryan Day: +1200
Jerod Mayo: +1400
Matt Eberflus: +1400
Todd Bowles: +1600
Dave Toub: +1800
Greg Roman: +1800
Sean Payton: +2500
Next Broncos Head Coach
Dan Quinn: +500
Jim Caldwell: +600
Leslie Frazier: +600
Nathaniel Hackett: +600
Jonathan Gannon: +700
Byron Leftwich: +800
Eric Bieniemy: +850
Doug Pederson: +900
Brian Daboll: +1000
Jim Harbaugh: +1000
Kellen Moore: +1000
Brian Callahan: +1400
Raheem Morris: +1400
Todd Bowles: +1400
Gary Kubiak: +2000
Next Dolphins Head Coach
Brian Daboll: +300
Doug Pederson: +500
Eric Bieniemy: +500
Kellen Moore: +650
Byron Leftwich: +700
Nathaniel Hackett: +700
Todd Bowles: +700
Joe Brady: +1000
Kevin O'Connell: +1000
DeMeco Ryans: +1200
Jim Harbaugh: +1200
Jerod Mayo: +1400
Mike McDaniel: +1400
Next Jaguars Head Coach
Bill O'Brien: +150
Darrell Bevell: +300
Jim Caldwell: +550
Doug Pederson: +750
Byron Leftwich: +800
Eric Bieniemy: +900
Kellen Moore: +900
Brian Daboll: +1200
Joe Brady: +1200
Matt Eberflus: +1200
Josh McDaniels: +2000
Marvin Lewis: +2000
Next Vikings Head Coach
Eric Bieniemy: +300
Brian Daboll: +400
Andre Patterson: +800
Brian Flores: +800
Doug Pederson: +900
Jim Harbaugh: +1000
Kellen Moore: +1000
Todd Bowles: +1000
Byron Leftwich: +1200
Dan Quinn: +1200
Jim Caldwell: +1200
Matt Eberflus: +1200
Nathaniel Hackett: +1200
Todd Downing: +1400
Josh McDaniels: +1600
--Field Level Media
