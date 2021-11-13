Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk reacts to the sun on the tee of the 17th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts after hitting his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson is followed by caddy and brother Tim Mickelson between holes during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk with his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson with his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson hits in a short putt on the 16th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson with his approach shot to the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson shields his eyes from the sun on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kirk Triplett lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk hits from the green side bunker on the 18th hole as caddie Mike “Fluff” Cowen (left) watches on during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson walks to the green of the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson shields his eyes from the sun before his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson plays from the bunker on the 14th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson plays from the bunker on the 14th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk prepares to hit to the green of the 17th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furky reacts after hitting his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view of course signage alongside the 15th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; K.J. Choi hits his approach shot to the green of the ninth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; K.J. Choi reacts after hitting his approach to the ninth green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Vijay Singh awaits his turn in the fairway of the ninth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk plays his tee shot on the par 3 eighth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Vijay Singh with his approach to the ninth green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk plays his tee shot on the par 3 eighth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Vijay Singh awaits his turn in the fairway of the ninth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Vijay Singh prepares to hit from the fairway of the ninth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; K.J. Choi hits his approach shot to the green of the ninth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Vijay Singh with his approach to the ninth green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kirk Triplett watches between shots on the tee of the sixth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Steven Ames with his tee shot on the ninth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson plays from the rough of the ninth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Doug Baron plays to the green of the 18th during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Steven Ames in the fairway of the 10th during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brandt Jobe walks from the green of the eighth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miguel Angel Jimenez on the green of the ninth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brandt Jobe with his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miguel Angel Jimenez reacts after putting out on the ninth during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Steven Alker with his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brandt Jobe with his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk reacts to the sun on the tee of the 17th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Furyk is 18 holes away from adding a Champions Tour points title to his impressive resume.
Furyk fired a 65 on Saturday in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, holding on to a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round. Furyk sits at 16-under 197.
If Furyk holds on for the victory in Phoenix, he claims the season points title.
However, Bernhard Langer rebounded from back pain and a poor round Friday to card a 63, vaulting 22 spots back up the leaderboard to sit tied for ninth at 10 under. Though winning the tourney is likely out of the question, Langer put himself in position to claim a sixth Charles Schwab Cup if Furyk can't bring home the victory.
Furyk turned in a clean card Saturday and has just three bogeys through 54 holes.
"Today really just wanted to go out and play a really solid round," said Furyk, who had an eagle on the par-5, No. 1. "The scores are low but you still have to be patient. You don't want to try to force it in there, make stupid bogeys. ... I got myself in a good position. I don't know where it will be compared to the lead, but if I give myself a good opportunity and I go out, if I play a good one tomorrow, have a chance to win the tournament."
Langer put together four birdies and two eagles on a bogey-free day and was effusive about his round after shooting 72 on Friday.
"It's one of my best rounds ever, I think, under the circumstances, for sure," Langer said. "Finally found the groove with the driver and hit some good iron shots as well. ... The back lightened up a little bit, another 10, 20 percent better and made me just a little more free to go after the ball, stay in the shot. The last couple days I just straightened up quite a bit because of the flinching I was doing because of the impact, because of the pain."
Kirk Triplett, solo leader after 36 holes, shot 69 to sit alone in second at 15 under, one shot behind Furyk. Canada's Stephen Ames (65) and New Zealand's Steven Alker (68) are tied for third two shots back.
Phil Mickelson posted a 68 and is at 13 under, three shots back. Scott Parel (66) is four shots back alone in sixth.
