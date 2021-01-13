Jhonattan Vegas tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the Sony Open in Hawaii, the PGA Tour announced.
The 36-year-old Venezuelan is the second PGA Tour player to withdraw from a tournament due to a positive test this year. Jim Herman tested positive prior to leaving for Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Vegas last played at the Mayakoba Classic in December, finishing in a tie for 20th place.
A three-time PGA Tour winner, Vegas currently ranks 144th in the FedExCup standings.
First alternate Seamus Power will compete in the Sony Open and replace Vegas, who now must self-isolate under the CDC guidelines.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.