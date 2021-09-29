Sorry, an error occurred.
New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was diagnosed with a concussion following a car accident on Wednesday morning on his way to the team facility, the team confirmed.
Smith was not on the field during the part of practice that was open to media, but he did arrive at the facility later and was examined by team doctors, multiple outlets reported.
Smith was placed on the Jets' injury report later in the day.
Smith, 24, was on his way to the team facilities when the crash occurred. Details of the accident were not immediately available.
Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games this season. Undrafted in 2019, he has 20 receptions for 227 yards and no touchdowns in 16 games (four starts) with the Jets.
--Field Level Media
