The Green Bay Packers are happy to have the NFL's New York teams in their rearview mirror.
One week after losing to the Giants 27-22 in London, the Packers fell to the Jets 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Rookie running back Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as the Jets (4-2) won their third straight game and beat Green Bay (3-3) for the first time since 2006.
With the score tied 3-3 at halftime, the Jets moved ahead with 8:11 remaining in the third quarter on a sweep to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for a 20-yard touchdown. The Jets had moved into Packers territory on two passes from Zach Wilson to wide receiver Corey Davis for 41 and 11 yards.
Less than three minutes later, Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O'Donnell's punt. It was recovered by safety Will Parks, who ran 20 yards for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead.
The Packers cut the lead to 17-10 on a 25-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard with 2:35 remaining in the quarter.
Hall broke off a 34-yard touchdown on the first play of the final quarter for a 24-10 New York lead.
After stopping the Packers on fourth down at their 37-yard line with 9:12 remaining, the Jets clinched the game with a 13-play drive -- all running plays -- to bleed 6:38 off the clock. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 23-yard field goal for the final points with 2:34 on the clock.
After a scoreless first quarter, the second quarter began with a Packers 47-yard field-goal attempt by Mason Crosby that was blocked by defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
The Jets took a 3-0 lead with 5:46 to play in the half on a 32-yard field goal by Zuerlein. Later in the quarter, Zuerlein missed a 53-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining.
Rodgers quickly went to work from the Packers' 43-yard line and completed five consecutive passes for 46 yards that set up Crosby for a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the half.
Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked four times, twice by Williams. Wilson was 10-of-18 passing for 110 yards for New York.
