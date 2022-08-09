The knee injury sustained in practice by New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton likely will keep him out for the entire 2022 season, coach Robert Saleh confirmed Tuesday.
He was diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the right kneecap, NFL Network reported. Saleh said Becton will get a second opinion on Wednesday.
On Monday, Saleh said a preliminary exam showed that Becton's knee was stable and "doesn't seem like a big deal." Tests run on the knee of the 2020 first-round draft pick proved otherwise, though.
The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton, 23, was activated from the physically unable to perform list when the Jets opened training camp last month in Florham Park, N.J.
He sustained a dislocated right kneecap and MCL sprain in Week 1 of 2021 and missed the rest of the season.
Saleh said Becton had worked hard to return from last season's injury and that he expects he'll come back to camp next summer, recovered and ready to prove why the Jets selected him No. 11 overall.
"We love Mekhi. We appreciate everything he's done," Saleh said. "His ride is not over. His story is not over. He's got (the) full support of this organization."
As a rookie, Becton started 13 of 14 games at left tackle. The Jets were moving him to right tackle for this season, with George Fant on the left side.
The Jets will host the Baltimore Ravens to open the season on Sept. 11.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.