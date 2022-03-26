The New York Jets announced the signing of veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein on Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.

He spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after eight years with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

Zuerlein, 34, converted 29 of 35 field-goal attempts and 42 of 48 extra-point tries in 16 games with Dallas in 2021.

In 151 games, he has made 82.2 percent of his field goals (264 of 321) and 95.8 percent of his PATs (339 of 354).

A sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2012, Zuerlein earned All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal in 2015.

Matt Ammendola and Eddy Pineiro made a combined 21 field goals for the Jets in 2021. Only the Seattle Seahawks (17) and Cleveland Browns (16) had fewer.

Zuerlein's signing sets up a potential kicker battle this offseason as Pineiro, a restricted free agent, received a $2.43 million contract tender from the Jets earlier this month.

--Field Level Media

