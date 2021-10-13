The Winnipeg Jets signed former Detroit Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 on Wednesday.

Svechnikov, 24, had three goals and five assists in 21 games last season. That raised his four-year career totals in Detroit to five goals and seven assists in 41 games.

The Red Wings drafted him in the first round (19th overall) in 2015.

Winnipeg opens the regular season on Wednesday night against the host Anaheim Ducks.

--Field Level Media

