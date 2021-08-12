The Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitration with Andrew Copp and signed the forward to a one-year, $3.64 million extension on Thursday.
Copp, 27, set career highs with 15 goals and 24 assists in 55 games with the Jets last season, finishing fifth on the team with 39 points. He added two assists in eight playoff games.
Drafted in the fourth round by Winnipeg in 2013, Copp has 149 points (61 goals, 88 assists) in 411 games since making his NHL debut with the Jets in 2015.
The Michigan native has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 34 career Stanley Cup playoff games.
