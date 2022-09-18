Rookie Garrett Wilson caught a 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining as the visiting New York Jets pulled off an unlikely comeback and edged the host Cleveland Browns 31-30 on Sunday.
The Jets (1-1) snapped a 13-game losing streak in September by overcoming a 30-17 deficit and scoring twice with no timeouts in the final 1:22.
Nick Chubb scored from 12 yards out for his third touchdown with 1:55 remaining, which seemingly had the Browns (1-1) on their way to their first 2-0 start since 1993. The drive forced the Jets to burn their remaining timeouts before they pulled off their comeback.
New York was within 30-24 when Joe Flacco found a wide-open Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown with 82 seconds left on a second-and-1. The Jets then tried an onside kick and cornerback Justin Hardee recovered at the New York 47.
One play after Myles Garrett flushed Flacco out of the pocket, Wilson caught a short pass and streaked down the middle of the field, slipping by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to tie the game. After Greg Zuerlein made the extra point, Ashytn Davis intercepted Jacoby Brissett for the Jets to ice their first September win since Week 1 of 2018.
Flacco engineered his 25th career regular-season game-winning drive and completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
Wilson, who was shaken up earlier in the fourth and committed a critical drop, finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two scores.
Chubb rushed 17 times for 87 yards. Brissett was 22 of 27 for 229 passes and a touchdown to Amari Cooper, who had nine catches for 101 yards.
Cleveland took a 7-0 lead on Chubb's run to the left with 4:55 remaining and the Jets tied it on Wilson's 2-yard grab with 13:06 left in the second. Brissett connected with Cooper for an easy touchdown with 8:17 remaining for a 14-7 lead but the Jets tied it right before halftime on Breece Hall's wide-open 10-yard catch.
Cleveland settled for a 17-14 lead on York's 22-yard field goal with 9:58 left after Brissett's pass to Cooper and a roughing-the-passer penalty got them into the red zone.
The Jets tied it less than a minute into the fourth when Zuerlein's 57-yarder easily cleared the uprights before Chubb scored twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.