New York Jets safety Marcus Maye sustained a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.
Maye suffered a non-contact injury during the second half of New York's 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.
He recorded six tackles in that game to boost his season total to 46. He also has one sack in six games.
Maye is playing on the franchise tag in 2021 after he and the Jets failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the league deadline.
Maye, 28, has 312 tackles, six interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery since being selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
