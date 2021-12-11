New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an ailing quadriceps.

Moore, who will miss at least the next three games, did not practice this week after sustaining the injury in New York's 33-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The second-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi has recorded team-leading totals in catches (43), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (five).

Corey Davis, who is second on the club in all three categories, was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday after core muscle surgery.

The Jets (3-9) likely will lean on wideouts Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints (5-7).

--Field Level Media

