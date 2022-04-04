With new options at the tight end position, the New York Jets released Ryan Griffin on Monday.

The Jets signed two tight ends, C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, during the offseason. That pushed Griffin down the depth chart and led to the team's decision to sever ties.

The 32-year-old UConn product spent the past three seasons in New York. He had 27 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns last season.

In 119 career games (67 starts) with the Jets and Houston Texans, Griffin has 206 catches for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Houston drafted Griffin in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) in 2013.

