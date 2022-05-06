The New York Jets released veteran guard Greg Van Roten on Friday, clearing $3.5 million in cap space.

The move came one day after the Jets claimed guard Nate Herbig off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Van Roten, 32, started 23 of his 30 games in two seasons with New York.

He has played 77 games (50 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2012-13), Carolina Panthers (2017-19) and Jets. He also played two seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Herbig, 23, appeared in 33 games with 17 starts over the past three seasons with the Eagles.

The Jets' projected starters at guard are 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker on the right side and free-agent acquisition Laken Tomlinson on the left.

--Field Level Media

