The Winnipeg Jets on Saturday agreed to terms with forward Riley Nash on a one-year contract for the league minimum salary of $750,000.
Nash, 32, recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in 37 games last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 9 and held without a point in two playoff games.
Nash has 172 points (63 goals, 109 assists) in 578 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes (2011-16), Boston Bruins (2016-18) and Blue Jackets (2018-21).
Nash was selected 21st overall in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.