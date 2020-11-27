New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold will start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins barring any setbacks in practice Friday.
Darnold has missed four starts (Weeks 5, 6, 9 and 11) since suffering a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Darnold, 23, has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,045 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in six starts this season.
Backup Joe Flacco, 35, has completed 55.2 percent of his throws for 864 yards with six TDs and three picks in five games (four starts).
The winless Jets (0-10) will have a full complement of healthy wide receivers for Sunday afternoon's AFC East game against the Dolphins (6-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
If Darnold plays, it will be the first time this season he has been on the field with Denzel Mims, Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder.
--Field Level Media
