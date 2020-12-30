The New York Jets placed running back Frank Gore on injured reserve Wednesday because of a long contusion, possibly marking the end of a storied career for a player known for toughness and durability.

Gore, 37, sustained the injury last week in the Jets' win against the Cleveland Browns. He will miss the season finale against the New England Patriots.

In 15 games this season, Gore led the Jets with 653 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. It marked his first season in New York after spending 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-14), three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), one season with the Miami Dolphins (2018) and one season with the Buffalo Bills (2019).

If this marks the end of his career for Gore, he would leave as the No. 3 rusher in NFL history. He has rushed for an even 16,000 yards in his career, which trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

Gore's 81 rushing touchdowns rank 19th all-time and third among active players. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who also has amassed 668 rushing yards and five touchdowns in nine career playoff games.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.