Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday.

Ehlers joins three teammates in the protocol: defenseman Dylan DeMelo, center Jansen Harkins and goaltender Arvid Holm.

Ehlers is third on the Jets with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists). He was scoreless with four penalty minutes in a 7-1 drubbing suffered against Colorado on Thursday.

The Jets are scheduled to play at Detroit on Thursday, the opener of a five-game road trip.

Ehlers has 328 points (149 goals, 179 assists) in 449 career games with Winnipeg, which selected him No. 9 overall in the 2014 draft.

--Field Level Media

