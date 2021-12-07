Sorry, an error occurred.
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk is in concussion protocol and will miss at least three games.
The Jets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, and coach Paul Maurice said Pionk will not go on the road trip to face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Pionk, 26, was injured during a 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.
Pionk received a two-game suspension from the NHL for a knee-on-knee hit in that game against Toronto defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza is facing a longer suspension after kneeing Pionk in the head, apparently in a retaliatory move.
Pionk has two goals and 14 assists in 24 games this season. He has 133 points (18 goals, 115 assists) in 250 games with the New York Rangers (2017-19) and Jets.
--Field Level Media
