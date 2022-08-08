New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will have an MRI on his surgically repaired right knee after limping off the practice field Monday.
Head coach Robert Saleh said preliminary reports indicate that the injury to the 2020 first-round pick isn't too serious.
"It's stable," Saleh said. "As of now, it doesn't seem like a big deal."
Becton, 23, was activated from the physically unable to perform list when the Jets opened training camp last month in Florham Park, N.J.
He sustained a dislocated right kneecap and MCL sprain in Week 1 of 2021 and missed the rest of the season.
The Jets selected Becton No. 11 overall in 2020 and he went on to start 13 of 14 games at left tackle in his rookie season. He is moving to right tackle this season, with George Fant on the left side.
--Field Level Media
