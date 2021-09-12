New York Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted off the field after a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's season opener at Carolina.

NFL Network said initial tests diagnosed the injury as an MCL sprain, but the 2020 first-round pick will undergo an MRI to confirm.

Becton, 22, was injured on the same play that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson tossed his first NFL touchdown pass, a 22-yarder to Corey Davis with 1:35 left in the third quarter.

Players took a knee on the field as trainers and head coach Robert Saleh attended to Becton, who limped off the field with assistance before being loaded onto a cart.

Becton started 13 of his 14 games as a rookie in 2020.

--Field Level Media

