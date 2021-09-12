New York Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted off the field after a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's season opener at Carolina.
NFL Network said initial tests diagnosed the injury as an MCL sprain, but the 2020 first-round pick will undergo an MRI to confirm.
Becton, 22, was injured on the same play that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson tossed his first NFL touchdown pass, a 22-yarder to Corey Davis with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
Players took a knee on the field as trainers and head coach Robert Saleh attended to Becton, who limped off the field with assistance before being loaded onto a cart.
Becton started 13 of his 14 games as a rookie in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.