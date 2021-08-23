New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis will be out until the team's Week 6 bye with an ankle injury.

Davis, 26, sustained the injury during the Jets' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He was carted off the field in the first half. He had been starting at linebacker in the preseason.

Davis came to the Jets in free agency, signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal in March.

He played his first four seasons in Detroit, racking up 305 tackles, 10.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 55 games (45 starts) since the Lions selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in 2017.

--Field Level Media

