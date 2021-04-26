Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the rest of the regular season, coach Paul Maurice said Monday.
"We're confident and hopeful he'll be back for the start of the playoffs," Maurice said.
Maurice did not provide specifics, but Ehlers is likely dealing with an upper-body injury after a big collision with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin on Saturday night.
Ehlers, 25, scored his 21st goal of the season in the first period of Saturday's 4-1 loss. He is second on the team in goals and second in points (46).
The Jets (27-17-3, 57 points) are in second place in the North Division, one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers heading into Monday's action.
A first-round pick (ninth overall) by Winnipeg in 2014, Ehlers has 303 points (136 goals, 167 assists) in 416 games since making his debut in 2015.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.