The Winnipeg Jets added forward Mark Scheifele to the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Scheifele joins captain Blake Wheeler, who was placed in the protocol after testing positive earlier this week.

Scheifele, 28, has two assists in two games this season. He has 509 points (201 goals, 308 assists) in 577 games since Winnipeg selected him seventh overall in the 2011 draft.

The Jets are off to an 0-2-1 start entering Thursday night's game with the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

Before the game, Winnipeg recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.