The Winnipeg Jets added forward Mark Scheifele to the COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Scheifele joins captain Blake Wheeler, who was placed in the protocol after testing positive earlier this week.
Scheifele, 28, has two assists in two games this season. He has 509 points (201 goals, 308 assists) in 577 games since Winnipeg selected him seventh overall in the 2011 draft.
The Jets are off to an 0-2-1 start entering Thursday night's game with the visiting Anaheim Ducks.
Before the game, Winnipeg recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
--Field Level Media
