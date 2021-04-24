Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry is day-to-day and will miss Saturday night's game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.
Lowry, 28, has not been diagnosed with a concussion but is being held out as a precaution, according to coach Paul Maurice.
Lowry left Thursday's 5-3 loss to Toronto after the first period following a hit by Leafs forward Alex Galchenyuk.
Lowry, who signed a five-year, $16.25 million contract extension last week, has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 46 games this season. He has 143 points (65 goals, 78 assists) in 454 games with the Jets since they drafted him in the third round in 2011.
--Field Level Media
