New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will miss the final two games of the season with a neck injury and a concussion, coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
The 23-year-old is expected to be placed on injured reserve.
Williams, in his second season, was a bright spot for the Jets (1-13) in an otherwise dismal season. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Williams has seven sacks, 55 tackles (10 for loss), 14 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
He left Sunday's 23-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams with a head injury after he took a teammate's knee to his helmet.
--Field Level Media
