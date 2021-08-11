Restricted free agent defenseman Neal Pionk avoided arbitration on Wednesday by agreeing to terms on a four-year, $23.5 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets.
Pionk, 26, recorded 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 54 games in 2020-21. He was playing on the final season of a two-year, $6 million deal.
Pionk was acquired from the New York Rangers along with a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for fellow defenseman Jacob Trouba on June 17, 2019.
The Nebraska native has collected 117 points (16 goals, 101 assists) in 226 career games with the Rangers and Jets.
