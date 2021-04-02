Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, coach Paul Maurice announced Friday.
Beaulieu, who had the surgery on Thursday, recorded one assist in 25 games this season.
He has been sidelined since logging just 4:15 of ice time in Winnipeg's 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 9.
Beaulieu, 28, has 90 points (12 goals, 78 assists) in 395 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Jets. He was selected by the Canadiens with the 17th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft.
