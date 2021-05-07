The New York Jets on Friday released wide receiver Josh Doctson, a former first-round draft pick who opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.
Doctson, 28, was the 22nd overall pick by Washington in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games (26 starts) with Washington from 2016-18.
He signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 4, 2019, and appeared in one game. He recorded no catches and was cut on Nov. 27.
Doctson signed with the Jets on Feb. 24, 2020, and was placed on the injured reserve/opt-out list on Aug. 6.
New York also released cornerback Kyron Brown, tight end Connor Davis, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, kicker Chase McLaughlin and wide receiver Jaleel Scott.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.