The New York Jets claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers from the New York Giants on Wednesday.
Ballentine, 24, played in nine games for the Giants this season, making two starts, with both coming in the first two weeks of the season. He has been used primarily on special teams ever since, although he did play 17 snaps on defense in a Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hours after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants, Ballentine and a friend were shot while returning home from an off-campus party at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. His friend and college roommate Dwane Simmons was killed in the incident.
Ballentine, who was shot in the backside, was able to recover and play 13 games in his rookie season, two of them starts. In 22 career games, he has 42 tackles with two passes defensed. He also has 19 kickoff returns, with a long of 52 yards.
