Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss a five-game road trip that begins Thursday night in Montreal, coach Paul Maurice confirmed Wednesday.
The 34-year-old forward was elbowed in the head by Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk during the second period of the Jets' 4-3 win on Monday night.
Winnipeg has not officially listed Wheeler's injury as a concussion, but Sportsnet said the team appears to be treating it that way.
Wheeler had an assist in Monday's game to give him 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 39 games this season. He is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (459) and points (683).
The Jets' road trip includes two games against the Canadiens (Thursday and Saturday), two games at Ottawa (April 12 and 14) and one game at Toronto on April 15.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.