Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

Jets coach Paul Maurice announced the news after Wheeler was absent from practice.

Wheeler, 35, has one assist in two games for Winnipeg, which visits the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday to complete a season-opening three-game road trip.

Wheeler has recorded 808 points (279 goals, 529 assists) in 983 career games since being selected by the then-Phoenix Coyotes with the fifth overall pick of the 2004 NHL Draft.

