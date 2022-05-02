The Winnipeg Jets will conduct a search for their next head coach, but a return for interim coach Dave Lowry hasn't been ruled out.

In his end-of-season news conference on Monday, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the Jets will interview candidates and that Lowry will be allowed to put his name into contention.

Also unsettled is the status of assistant coaches Jamie Kompon and Charlie Huddy, whose contracts expired. Goaltending coach Wade Flaherty could return.

Lowry took over the team in December when coach Paul Maurice resigned 28 games into the season with a 13-10-5 record.

In 54 games as head coach, Lowry posted a 26-22-6 mark, and the Jets fell out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after three appearances in the past four years.

No matter who is the coach, the general manager made it clear improvements are expected.

"This group had a lot of expectations in itself. ... When you're at this point here not competing in the playoffs, it's met with an equal level of low," he said.

Over the weekend, Cheveldayoff reportedly was given a three-year contract extension, though the team has yet to make it official.

--Field Level Media

