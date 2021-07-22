Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp speaks with Matt Ryan in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Greg Knapp, right, tutored Matt Ryan and Michael Vick in two separate tenures as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach, most recently from 2018-20.

 Getty Images/TNS - Todd Kirkland

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a bike accident last weekend. He was 58 years old.

Knapp was biking near his home in Danville, Calif., on Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle at a busy intersection. He suffered major head and body injuries and never regained consciousness. Knapp was surrounded by his mother, wife, three daughters and his brother when he died, the family said in a statement.

"While his family, friends and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!" the statement ended.

He died at the John Muir Health Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Calif.

"We'll miss him," Clancy Barone, friend and Chicago Bears assistant told the Sacramento Bee. "Knapper was so sincere in everything he did. ... I know Knapper. He wouldn't want any of us to feel sorry for him, to slow down. He'd demand that we continue, that we live life and that when you go out to dinner, order the most expensive steak and the best bottle of wine because that's the Knapper charm and life is good."

Knapp was preparing to report to his first training camp with the New York Jets as their passing game coordinator.

"On behalf of the entire Jets organization, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Knapp family," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "In his short time with us, Greg had an immediate influence on those who had the pleasure of spending the smallest amount of time with him."

Knapp was a member of the Denver Broncos' coaching staff in 2015 when Peyton Manning guided the franchise to a Super Bowl victory.

Knapp has also worked for the Texans, 49ers, Falcons, Seahawks and Raiders in a 25-year NFL career that stretches back to 1997.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.