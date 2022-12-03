The New York Jets activated starting right tackle George Fant off injured reserve Saturday ahead of their contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Jets placed left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on IR with a groin injury. He started the past four games.
Fant missed eight games with a knee injury. He returned to practice on Nov. 23. Fant has started 32 games for the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Jets also elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.
