The Winnipeg Jets acquired veteran defenseman Jordie Benn from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Benn, 33, has one goal and eight assists in 31 games this season, his 10th in the NHL.

The British Columbia native has 126 points (24 goals, 102 assists) and 222 penalty minutes in 548 career games with the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Canucks.

He also has three assists in 20 career postseason games.

--Field Level Media

