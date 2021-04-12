The Winnipeg Jets acquired veteran defenseman Jordie Benn from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
Benn, 33, has one goal and eight assists in 31 games this season, his 10th in the NHL.
The British Columbia native has 126 points (24 goals, 102 assists) and 222 penalty minutes in 548 career games with the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Canucks.
He also has three assists in 20 career postseason games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.