The Winnipeg Jets acquired defenseman Nate Schmidt from the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick.
Schmidt, 30, waived his no-trade clause to allow the deal to go through.
The Jets will be Schmidt's third team in as many seasons. He is entering the third season of a six-year, $35.8 million contract he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Vegas traded Schmidt to Vancouver before the 2020-21 season. In his lone season with the Canucks, the left-handed-shooting blueliner managed 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 54 games, a step down from his production with the Knights.
In an eight-year NHL career with the Washington Capitals (2013-17), Vegas (2017-20) and Vancouver (2020-21), Schmidt has played in 450 games and tallied 155 points (34 goals, 121 assists) while averaging 19:21 of ice time per game.
Schmidt is the second defenseman the Jets have traded for this week after acquiring Brenden Dillon from the Capitals.
--Field Level Media
