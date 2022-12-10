Jesse Edwards collected 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Syracuse defeated visiting Georgetown 83-64 on Saturday in a matchup of long-time former Big East rivals.
Judah Mintz chipped in 16 points and 10 assists for the Orange (6-4), who lead the all-time series 53-45. Joe Girard added 15 points for Syracuse, while Benny Williams had 13.
Primo Spears scored 22 points to pace the Hoyas (5-6), who shot just 37.3 percent overall and 24 percent (6 of 25) from the 3-point arc. Jay Heath added 14 points for Georgetown.
After leading by 11 points at halftime, Syracuse scored the first five points of the second half to go ahead 50-34. Georgetown responded with 10 of the next 12 points, including six by Spears, to make it a 52-44 game.
Edwards then scored the first four points in a quick 6-0 run as the lead swelled back to 14 with 12:34 remaining.
The Hoyas clawed back within 64-57 with under five minutes left. However, seven straight points by the hosts -- the final four by Williams -- ended any chance of a comeback.
Syracuse shot 50 percent from the field and made 20 of 21 free throws.
Georgetown stormed out of the gates with nine straight points -- five by Spears and four by Akok Akok -- before Syracuse even got on the board. Heath's 3-pointer gave the Hoyas a 17-6 advantage less than six minutes into the contest, but the Orange responded with 12 straight points -- four apiece by Edwards and Girard -- to take their first lead of the game.
The teams then jockeyed back and forth for several minutes before Syracuse went on a 16-2 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 45-32 advantage. Chris Bell and Girard each knocked down a 3-pointer during that burst, which Williams capped with a jumper in the lane.
Spears made a bucket in the waning seconds of the half, helping Georgetown get within 45-34 at the break.
Girard led all scorers with 12 first-half points, while Heath had 11 points before the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.