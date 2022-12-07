Jeremy Roach pumped in 22 points and No. 15 Duke used a strong stretch in the second half to take control in a 74-62 victory against Iowa on Tuesday night as part of the Jimmy V Classic in New York.
Mark Mitchell's 17 points and Kyle Filipowski's 12 points and 10 rebounds also helped the Blue Devils (9-2) secure their third straight triumph in a seven-day stretch.
Patrick McCaffrey had 12 points and 10 points, Dasonte Bowen also scored 12 points and Filip Rebraca had 10 for Iowa (6-2), but the Hawkeyes couldn't overcome 3-for-16 shooting on 3-point attempts and 39.7 percent shooting overall.
Kris Murray, who entered the game averaging 21 points for Iowa, was held to eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.
Duke used a 10-2 stretch to break out to a 56-41 lead with less than 12 1/2 minutes to play before both teams failed to score for the next two minutes.
Iowa hit such a rough patch offensively that it managed just four points during a stretch of nearly eight minutes. By then, Duke was up 61-43 and there was no comeback in the forecast.
This was just the second time that a Duke player reached the 20-point mark this season. Roach has done it both times.
Roach scored on consecutive possessions as the Blue Devils stretched the margin to 67-50.
Yet Iowa got to within 68-60 on Payton Sandfort's basket at the 1:19 mark. Roach drained two free throws to thwart the comeback.
Duke led 37-31 at halftime, boosted by 6-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes were just 2-for-9 from deep.
Eight Duke players scored in the first half, led by Roach's 11 points with three 3-pointers. The Blue Devils shot 51.9 percent from the field in the first half.
Duke played three Big Ten Conference opponents in a four-game stretch, falling to Purdue and beating Ohio State before this matchup. Duke leads the series with Iowa 8-1, although this was the first meeting in 21 years.
The Blue Devils improved to 4-0 in the Jimmy V Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.