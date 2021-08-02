Twenty-year-old Jenson Brooksby avenged a recent tournament final defeat by ousting South African tour veteran Kevin Anderson in straight sets Monday, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first round at the Citi Open in Washington.
Brooksby, a Sacramento native, hit only one ace in the match that lasted nearly two hours, but he fought off a player 15 years his senior in a gritty effort. He staved off a set point for Anderson while serving at 5-6, then finished the first-set tiebreaker by winning the final six points.
Anderson beat Brooksby in the title match at Newport, R.I., two weeks ago.
In other opening-round action, Japan's Kei Nishikori moved on from his quarterfinal loss to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Tokyo Olympics by rolling past Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-3. Nishikori, the 2015 Citi Open champion, advanced in 86 minutes.
A pair of Americans also earned victories. Marcos Giron prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) over Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. Jack Sock, who lost the opening set 7-6 (3), advanced when Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka was forced to retire because of a calf ailment while trailing 4-0 in the second set.
Other Monday winners were Italian Andreas Seppi, Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan, Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus and Canadian Vasek Pospisil.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.