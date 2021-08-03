Jenson Brooksby, looking to build on the best tournament of his brief ATP Tour career, defeated 16th-seeded Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Tuesday in the second round of the Citi Open.
The match featured a pair of young U.S. players.
Brooksby, 20, had never reached an ATP Tour quarterfinal before advancing all the way to the final at Newport, R.I., last month. Tiafoe, 23, is a Washington-area native.
Next up for Brooksby is a matchup with second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat Italy's Andreas Seppi 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday.
Also reaching the third round were seventh-seeded Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom, 12th-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.
First-round winners Tuesday were Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer and five U.S. players: Steve Johnson, Denis Kudla, Mackenzie McDonald, Brandon Nakashima and Tennys Sandgren.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.