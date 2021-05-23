Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for the opener of the Western Conference first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in Salt Lake City.
Mitchell, 24, has been sidelined since sustaining a sprained right ankle in a game against the Indiana Pacers on April 16.
The two-time All-Star missed the Jazz's final 16 games of the regular season.
Mitchell averaged a career-best 26.4 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 53 games this season.
