Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will miss Game 1 of Tuesday night's Western Conference semifinal series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a mild right hamstring strain.
Conley, 33, sustained the injury during Game 5 of Utah's first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley has missed many games over the past two regular seasons with hamstring issues.
Conley averaged 17.4 points, 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in the five games against the Grizzlies, his former team.
Conley earned his first All-Star appearance this season after averaging 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He played in 51 games (all starts) of Utah's 72 during the regular season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.