Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley will not play in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
The 33-year-old All-Star has yet to play in the series due to a right hamstring strain. Joe Ingles has averaged 16.3 points per game and 4.0 assists in the series as a starter in place of Conley
The best-of-seven matchup is tied at 2-2, with the Clippers winning the last two games at home to get things even.
Conley sustained the injury in Game 5 of Utah's first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies and hasn't played since. He was sidelined on two occasions with right hamstring injuries during the regular season.
Conley averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 51 games (all starts) during the regular season. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his 14-year career.
