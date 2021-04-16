Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell departed Friday afternoon's game against the visiting Indiana Pacers due to a sprained right ankle.
Mitchell was helped off the court by teammates less than four minutes into the third quarter and was clearly favoring the ankle.
ESPN reported that X-rays were negative and that Mitchell was slated to undergo an MRI exam Friday night.
Mitchell was injured after leaping in an attempt to hinder a pass and landing awkwardly. He immediately reached for his lower right leg.
Mitchell scored 22 points in 21 minutes before exiting. He entered the contest ranked ninth in the NBA with a 26.5 scoring average.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.