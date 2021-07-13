Boston Celtics two-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum missed Team USA's Olympic exhibition game against Argentina on Tuesday in Las Vegas because of a sore right knee.
ESPN reported Tatum's status as day-to-day and his absence precautionary.
Team USA defeated Argentina 108-80.
Tatum struggled in the Americans' 91-83 loss against Australia on Monday night, scoring only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting and missing all six of his 3-point attempts.
The loss marked the first American men's basketball team to lose back-to-back games since 1992, when professionals were first allowed to play for the U.S.
Tatum, 23, scored 15 points with seven rebounds in Team USA's upset loss to Nigeria.
--Field Level Media
