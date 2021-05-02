The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk, left-hander Tommy Milone and right-hander Anthony Castro on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The Blue Jays reinstated right-hander Ross Stripling from the IL to start Sunday's series finale against Atlanta, and also recalled catcher Riley Adams and left-hander Anthony Kay from the team's alternate site.
Kirk, 22, has a strained left hip flexor. He is batting .225 with three homers and eight RBIs in 17 games this season.
Milone, 34, is out with left shoulder inflammation. He is 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (one start), with 17 strikeouts and three walks in 14 innings.
Castro, 26, has a right forearm strain. He has not given up a run in six bullpen appearances this year, fanning nine and walking one in 7 1/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.