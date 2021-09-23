Major League Baseball suspended Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki for three games Thursday for intentionally hitting Tampa's Kevin Kiermaier in a game earlier this week.
Borucki will appeal the suspension.
Borucki nailed Kiermaier in the middle of the back with a 93-mph pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Rays. The Jays were upset that Kiermaier picked up and did not return a scouting card dropped by Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during Monday's game.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine. Montoyo will serve his suspension Thursday night, when the visiting Blue Jays open a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
--Field Level Media
