The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno.
Varsho, 26, is coming off his best season as he established career highs of 27 homers and 74 RBIs in 151 games for the Diamondbacks. He batted .235 with 16 stolen bases.
In three seasons with Arizona, Varsho batted .234 with 41 homers and 121 RBIs in 283 games. He also can play catcher and made 18 starts at the position last season.
Gurriel batted .291 with five homers and 52 RBIs in 121 games for Toronto last season.
Gurriel, 29, has a .285 average with 68 homers and 254 RBIs in 468 games over five seasons with Toronto. He twice has hit 20 or more homers.
Moreno, 22, hit .319 with one homer and seven RBIs in 25 games for the Blue Jays last season. He also batted .315 with three homers and 39 RBIs in 62 games for Triple-A Buffalo.
Earlier on Friday, Arizona acquired infielder Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league right-hander Scott Randall.
The Diamondbacks also designated two players for assignment on Friday -- right-hander Taylor Widener and catcher Ali Sanchez -- to get their 40-man roster at 40.
--Field Level Media
