Jaylen Brown recorded his first career triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as the Boston Celtics avenged their loss to the New York Knicks with a 99-75 home win on Saturday night.
Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and Josh Richardson added 17 off the bench for the Celtics.
Boston blew a 25-point lead and lost on RJ Barrett's 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 108-105 result at New York on Thursday.
On Saturday, Robert Williams III had 12 points and Marcus Smart contributed 10 points and four steals for the Celtics, who snapped their two-game skid.
Barrett finished with 19 points and Immanuel Quickley added 18 to pace the Knicks. Julius Randle finished with 13 points on 6-of-19 shooting with 12 boards and six assists.
New York had won two straight and five of seven games overall coming in.
Knicks guard Evan Fournier missed the game after being questionable with a thigh injury. Fournier scored a career-high 41 points in New York's comeback win over Boston on Thursday.
New York was up 26-21 after one quarter and led by as many as 10 in the second quarter. Boston responded with a 17-12 push to tie the game at 38 and carried a 44-42 advantage into halftime.
The Celtics never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 24 points after outscoring the visitors 32-18 in the third quarter to break the game open.
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard remained sidelined in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Boston reserve Brodric Thomas did not play due to a back injury.
Nerlens Noel (conditioning) and former Celtics guard Kemba Walker (knee) were both sidelined for New York.
Boston hosts Indiana on Monday night in the first of a home-and-home set. New York returns home to face San Antonio on Monday night.
--Field Level Media
